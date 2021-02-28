Everything You Missed at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Amy Poehler, The 2021 Golden Globes Getty Images

The Crown and Schitt's Creek were among the biggest winners at the 2021 Golden Globes, which aired Sunday, Feb. 28. The 78th Golden Globes ceremony took pandemic-era social distancing to a whole new level with a bicoastal awards ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey on the East Coast and Amy Poehler on the West, and contenders engaging in video-chat conversations between categories.

Here's what happened at the 78th annual Golden Globes.

When were the Golden Globes?

The 2021 Golden Globes aired live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted...again! They previously emceed the event in 2013, 2014, and 2015, but this year was a little different; Fey appeared live from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler was stationed at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Presenters at the 2021 Golden Globes included Bryce Dallas Howard, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.





Who won at the 2021 Golden Globes?

The evening's biggest winners in the TV categories were The Crown, closely followed by Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit. The Crown took the trophy for best drama, as well as best actor in a TV drama for Josh O'Connor, best actress in a TV drama for Emma Corrin, and best supporting actress for Gillian Anderson. Schitt's Creek won best TV comedy, with star Catherine O'Hara snagging a career-first Golden Globe for best actress in a TV comedy. The Queen's Gambit won for limited series, with star Anya Taylor-Joy winning for best actress in a limited series. Other TV awards went to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis for best actor in a TV comedy, I Know This Much Is True star Mark Ruffalo for best actor in a limited series, and Small Axe star John Boyega for best supporting actor in a TV series, among other winners.





On the movie side, one of the most moving moments of the evening was Chadwick Boseman's posthumous award for best actor in a drama for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The Netflix film was Boseman's final role; the Black Panther star died of cancer six months ago at the age of 43. Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted the award on his behalf.

Other memorable film category winners included The Mauritanian actress Jodie Foster, who accepted the best supporting actress award joined on-screen by her wife and her dog; Rosamund Pike, who won the best actress in comedy for her performance in Netflix's I Care A Lot; and Daniel Kaluuya for supporting actor in a movie for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Nomadland was crowned best drama motion picture and earned Chloe Zhao the first best director Golden Globe for a woman of Asian-descent. Sacha Baron Cohen won for best actor in a comedy or musical for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which also won the top comedy movie award.

See the complete list of 2021 Golden Globe winners.

Who was given special honors at the Golden Globes?

The prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award was presented to Jane Fonda, a seven-time Golden Globe Award winner. The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda," said HFPA President Ali Sar in a statement obtained by TV Guide. "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Norman Lear became the third recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, which celebrates those who have made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. "Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation," Sar said in a statement. "His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient."





How can you watch the Golden Globe-winning movies and TV shows?

Want to see what all the fuss was about? Nearly all of the nominated movies and TV shows at the 2021 Golden Globes are available to stream. We rounded up where to watch the Golden Globe winners and contenders so you can decide for yourself who deserved to take home the gold. Here's your complete guide to where to watch the Golden Globe winners and nominees.

Who received the most Golden Globes nominations?

The Golden Globe nominees were announced on Feb. 3. The Crown led the pack of TV nominees with six total nominations; Schitt's Creek was right behind it at five. Mank led all movies with six nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five. Both Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy scored nominations for their work in both TV and film, while Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognized for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. History was also made in the director category, with three women recognized, the most in any single year: Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. Check out the full list of nominees and winners here.

