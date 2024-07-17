All the Legendary Game of Thrones Prime Day Deals to Conquer Your Wishlist

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You could stream Game of Thrones from start to finish over on the HBO and Warner Bros. streaming platform, Max. You know, for the second or third or fourth time. Or you can dive into these Prime Day deals and snag the whole series on Blu-ray for an amazing deal.

Game of Thrones Deals Amazon/HBO

Right now on Prime, there are a ton of purchases at your fingertips if you're a Game of Thrones fan. Anything from merch to the board games to, most importantly, the box set of the books by George R.R. Martin is all on sale right now. Find the best Game of Thrones Prime Day deals below.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu Ray



Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu Ray Amazon

$61 $93



Right now, at a whopping 34% off of its original price, is the complete box set of the show on Blu-ray. If you're both a Game of Thrones fan and a collector of physical media, look no further than this deal. Get it new for $61 or used for $55 and relive all the classic moments that shocked you, left you in awe, and even polarized you.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection in 4K



Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection in 4K Amazon

$120 $164

To up the ante a bit on your physical media needs, the complete series of Game of Thrones is also available on 4K UHD Blu-ray for $120. Watch the infamous battles and unforgettable character arcs that made the show a phenomenon in crystal-clear 4K resolution on your television screen. This is a perfect gift for those who want to experience both television and movies in the best way possible within the walls of their own home.

Game of Thrones Board Games

A Game of Thrones Boardgame Second Edition Amazon

$50 $80

The love for Game of Thrones continues past the show and the books. The board games have become another aspect of the fandom of the world created by George R.R. Martin. Game of Thrones: Catan Board Game is 37% off right now with this Prime exclusive deal. Get it now for $50 and take part in the immersive game play.

$48 $65

At $48, the Game of Thrones Second Edition board game is a must-have. Take part in the storylines woven throughout the show and books right at your dinner table. Up to six people can play at the same time. Get this exclusive deal now at 26% off its initial price tag on a Prime exclusive deal.

$25 $40

There's another board game available right now through a Prime Day deal as well. The Game of Thrones Mothers of Dragons board game is part of a hot deal right now at $25. The game is for kids 14 and older as well as adults. Consider this board game an expansion of the second edition original Game of Thrones board game, rather than a spinoff.

Game of Thrones 5-Book Box Set



Game of Thrones 5-Book Box Set Amazon

$27 $50

Lastly, if your summer reading is in a bit of a slump, why not pick it up with the Game of Thrones books in their entirety? Plow through the world of George R. R. Martin in a series of stories that the Los Angeles Times calls "one of the best series in the history of fantasy." Any other day, the box set is upwards of fifty dollars or more, but right now, on a Prime Day deal, you can get it for $27 on an exclusive deal.

