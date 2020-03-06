David Benioff and D.B. Weiss can add another acting credit to their IMDb pages. The Game of Thrones showrunners will make cameo appearances in the upcoming third season of Westworld, Entertainment Weekly has revealed.

We don't want to say too much about Benioff and Weiss' appearance in Episode 2 of Season 3, lest we spoil the joke (and it is a pretty funny joke for the very serious sci-fi series), but we can say they play technicians for Delos, the company that runs the android-staffed amusement parks on the show, and that they bring a very special friend with them.

This may be the last time we see the two on HBO, as they've departed their longtime premium cable home for an overall deal with Netflix. Since finishing Thrones and moving to Netflix last year, they have directed a stand-up special for Leslie Jones and announced that they're executive producing a comedy series called The Chair, created by Benioff's wife Amanda Peet and starring Sandra Oh.

Westworld Season 3 Review: Upgraded Rise of Robots Is More User-Friendly

This is not the first time Benioff and Weiss have popped up as actors in unexpected places; they once guest-starred on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as inattentive water park employees. They also appeared as Wildling extras in the infamous coffee cup scene during the final season of Game of Thrones.

Westworld Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO.