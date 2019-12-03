All men must die, but it appears all women must die as well. A new deleted scene from Game of Thrones Season 8 has finally answered yet another lingering question from the Battle of Winterfell: What happened to Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson)?

It was already safe to assume that Alys didn't make it out of "The Long Night" alive; Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) was the last line of defense left when the Night King finally made his way to the godswood tree to confront Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), and since she was in that same unit and didn't return for the rest of the season, two and two made four. However, until now, we didn't know how she perished on that battlefield.

IGN has debuted a new deleted scene from the Game of Thrones home edition's special features package. In it, Alys leads a small group through the wilderness near the weirwood and is eventually ambushed by wights. This moment leads into a familiar scene when Theon warns his "lads" to steady their bows and "make every shot count," but Alys Karstark's last stand didn't make it into the aired cut of the episode.

This is the second major mystery from "The Long Night" that has been resolved by previously unreleased footage; another deleted scene showed us that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) actually fought back in the crypts, which helped explain how Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Gilly (Hannah Murray), and little Sam made it out of that ice zombie fracas alive.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 DVD/Blu-ray, as well as the 8-season collector's edition, are now available.

