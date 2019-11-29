Game of Thrones fans might never get the answers to their most burning questions about the final season — at least not the ones that basically boil down to "WTF?!" — but it looks like the Season 8 DVD/Blu-Ray's special features will at least try to address a few. Details about what extras will be included are starting to trickle out ahead of the product's release, including a deleted scene that helps to explain how a few key characters in the crypts managed to survive the onslaught of wights.

Entertainment Weekly has debuted a deleted scene which picks up where "The Long Night" left off, with Sansa (Sophie Turner) pulling out her dragonglass dagger next to Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) as the dead came back to life. Instead of cutting away, though, this scene shows that Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) was also hiding with Gilly (Hannah Murray) and little Sam in the crypts, and the tot's terrified squeals got the attention of the zombies they were trying to duck. Things looked pretty grim for this group as the wights charged in, but then Sansa and Tyrion stepped in to save the day.

In other words, the clip finally explains how Missandei, Gilly, and Sam managed to survive and satisfies the Chekov's gun rule with Sansa's dagger. However, it creates an all-new mystery as to why Sansa and Tyrion were deprived of this hero moment in the final cut. Harrumph.

EW also has the goods on some of what David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Emilia Clarke have to say in the commentary tracks, and there are a few major takeaways already. For one, Benioff put to bed the theory that Drogon might've been carrying Daenerys' body away to make her into a meal — "Drogon's not going to eat you. He's not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?" he told Clarke — and the group also revealed that Jaime Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) goodbye to Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) was almost a lot crueler, with him delivering the unscripted line, "I don't love you. No one loves you." Now, that might've been something worth crying about.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 DVD/Blu-ray, as well as the 8-season collector's edition, hits shelves on Dec. 3.

