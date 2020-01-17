They gave you 25 Days of Christmas. They gave you 31 Nights of Halloween. Now Freeform is back to rule the holiday game one more time with "Love However the FF You Want," an eight-night extravaganza of Valentine's Day-themed content starting Saturday, Feb. 8.

Anchoring the new campaign is Freeform's first Valentine's Day original film, The Thing About Harry, premiering Feb. 15. The road trip rom-com centers on "uber-jock" Harry (Niko Terho) and neurotic nerd Sam (Jake Borelli), two former high school enemies who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day. Things take a turn in their relationship when Sam finds out that Harry has come out as gay and the two get stuck in a motel overnight together. We don't need to spell out how a rom-com goes from there, right?

The "Love However the FF You Want" marathon will also include a Valentine's Day-themed episode of Good Trouble and the Freeform premieres of Deadpool, Pitch Perfect 2, and The Other Woman.

The full "Love However the FF You Want" schedule is still to come.