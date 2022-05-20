The CW 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

The CW lineup is going to look a bit different in the fall after the network canceled nine shows at the end of the 2021-22 TV season. The expanded All American universe will continue on Mondays in the fall and Jared Padalecki will own Thursdays with Walker and the new spin-off, Walker: Independence.

Padalecki isn't the only Supernatural connection you'll find in the CW's new lineup. Jensen Ackles has also returned to the network with the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. Ackles executive-produces and narrates the series detailing how the Winchester parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met and fell in love. At midseason, Misha Collins also returns to the CW. He plays legendary Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights, which will see Batman's adopted son and the children of Batman's greatest enemies teaming up to clear their names after the Dark Knight is murdered.

If you're looking for The Flash or Riverdale, don't worry, they survived the cancellation bloodbath but will not air new episodes until 2023. The network also announced that Riverdale's upcoming seventh season will be its last, so we expect it to be weirder than ever before. To help fill the holes from canceled shows like Legacies, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the CW has acquired a few foreign shows that will take primetime spots, including the Tom Welling action-comedy Professionals and Family Law, a drama led by Jewel Staite and Victor Garber.

Find out more about what's coming to The CW during the 2022-2023 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from ABC, Fox, CBS, and NBC.

SCHEDULE

See The CW Fall 2022 TV schedule to find out when your favorite series is airing.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

The Winchesters

Description: Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the Supernatural prequel series is the story of how Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love, and started a demon hunting family of their own. The series is set in the 1970s when John returns from Vietnam and meets 19-year-old demon hunter Mary. Both wayward souls are looking for their father and together they join up with fellow hunters Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Carlos (Jonathan "JoJo" Fleites) to help them uncover the truth about their families.



Walker: Independence

Description: This 1800s-set Western is an origin story for the Walker, Texas Ranger legacy. Kat McNamara stars as Abby Walker, an affluent Boston-to-Texas transplant who arrives in the city of Independence convinced the new sheriff is the man who murdered her husband on their way to town. Set on getting revenge — or as she calls it, justice — Abby leans on a thief with a heart of gold, Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), to help her bring down the new sheriff.



Gotham Knights (midseason)

Description: Batman is dead in this new DC series and his adopted son Turner (Oscar Morgan) is framed for the crime along with the children of the Dark Knight's biggest nemeses. Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) is an accomplished thief who was born in Arkham Asylum. Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) is an engineer looking out for her brother Cullen (Tyler DiChiara). When they band together with Turner's best friend, coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and Batman's unexpected sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson), they form the Gotham Knights. They will attempt to clear their names and find Batman's killer while they try to evade District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins).



Unscripted

Magic with the Stars

Description: Celebrities do magic in this new reality series that will see two stars work with professional magicians to create their own series of magic performances. The celebrities must master three categories of magic, which they'll perform in front of a panel of judges led by Criss Angel. Only the highest-scoring celebs will be invited back for the finale performance.



Recipe for Disaster

Description: Three professional chefs and their cooking partners compete to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. The studio transforms into a bizarre new world each week, replete with themed disasters that challenge the chefs in ways they never imagined.



Acquisitions

Professionals

Description: Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling) is a fixer for the rich and powerful, but things get complicated when his ex Grace's (Elena Anaya) new fiancée Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) hires him to investigate the explosion of his next-gen medical data satellite.



Family Law

Description: Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite) is a personal injury lawyer who goes into a tailspin when her husband kicks her out of their family home due to her excessive drinking. When Abigail ends up in court drunk and vomits on a client, she ends up suspended, fined, and unable to practice law unless she finds a senior lawyer willing to be her mentor. Harry Syensson (Victor Garber) is the only one who steps up for the job, but the issue is that Harry is also Abby's estranged father. To be able to stay in the profession she loves, she has to work with Harry and her half-siblings.



TRAILERS & FIRST LOOKS

The Winchesters

Walker: Independence

NEWS

Walker Prequel Starring Kat McNamara Is Coming to the CW Next Season

Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Picked Up to Series at The CW

Misha Collins' Gotham Knights Officially Picked Up to Series

19 Broadcast TV Shows That Just Got Canceled