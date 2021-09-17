The CW 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

The CW kicks off its fall TV slate a few weeks after most of the other broadcast networks, but don't worry — it's worth the wait.

This year's fall and midseason roster includes returning favorites Batwoman, Nancy Drew, All American, Charmed, In the Dark, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Riverdale, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and The Flash. Freshman series Walker, Superman & Lois, and Kung Fu all scored second seasons as well.

On the new series front, The CW picked up The 4400, a sci-fi reboot about 4,400 marginalized people who disappeared without a trace over the last 100 years — and then returned with no recollection of where they went or how they obtained certain "upgrades." The CW also picked up an All American spin-off centered on Simone (Geffri Maya) as she heads to an elite HBCU for college, and the new DC Comics-inspired series Naomi, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Arrow's Jill Blankenship.

The network's highly anticipated grown-up Powerpuff Girls pilot was not picked up to series, but the original cast (except for Chloe Bennet) and the creators are staying on board to rework the pilot episode off-cycle, so it could come to TV in the 2022 season.

Find out more about what's coming to The CW during the 2020-2021 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from ABC, Fox, CBS, and NBC.

SCHEDULE

See The CW fall 2021 TV schedule to find out when your favorite series is airing.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

4400

In this reboot, 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few … upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.



All American: Homecoming

Simone (Geffri Maya) heads to college in this All American spin-off, which will follow Simone and a young baseball star from Chicago as they navigate the pressures of being sports stars at an elite HBCU. The pilot episode will air as an episode of All American Season 3.



Naomi

This DC comics adaptation is about a young girl, Naomi, who investigates a paranormal event in her hometown and finds herself questioning everything she knows about heroes. Ava DuVernay will write and executive produce alongside Arrow scribe Jill Blankenship.



Unscripted

Killer Camp

In The CW's U.S. version of satirical horror whodunit reality competition Killer Camp, a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the "killer" among them at Camp Pleasant for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night, one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who's back with counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair).



Legends of the Hidden Temple

This remake will preserve many of the 1990s Nickelodeon game show's iconic elements, including Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head; challenges like the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge, and the Temple Run; and all of the original team names, like Purple Parrots and Blue Barracudas. This time, the entire show is filmed in a "mysterious jungle" instead of a studio, and contestants aren't children, but nostalgic millennials.



TRAILERS & FIRST LOOKS

4400

All American: Homecoming





Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya, All American: Homecoming Bill Inoshita/The CW

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Naomi

Kaci Walfall, Camila Moreno, Daniel Puig, and Will Myers, Naomi Boris Martin/The CW

NEWS

