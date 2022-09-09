Fox Lineup: All the New Shows and Trailers Coming in Fall 2022

Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.

On the drama front, Fox is finally airing its sweeping country music epic Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel this fall. Crime dramas Accused and Alert are also new on the roster, joining veterans 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, The Resident, The Cleaning Lady, Welcome to Flatch, Call Me Kat, and The Masked Singer, which are all returning for new seasons. And reality fans will be pleased to know that another Gordon Ramsay property, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, is debuting on Fox.

Meanwhile, Fox pulled the plug on two freshman series; Pivoting and Our Kind of People won't be back for more episodes.

Find out more about what's coming to Fox during the 2022-23 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over on CBS, NBC, ABC, and The CW.

NEW FOX SHOWS

Dramas

Accused

Description: Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. In Accused, the drama is told from the defendant's point of view, and viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back.

Monarch

Description: An epic, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family's success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans' reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy. It's finally her turn. But is it too late?

Alert

Description: A character-driven police procedural about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department's missing person's unit. When police officer Nikki Parker's son goes missing, she joins the LAPD's Missing Person's Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it?

Comedies

Krapopolis

Description: This animated series from Community creator Dan Harmon is set in ancient Greece, which should provide Harmon with plenty of material given it's made up of a dysfunctional mix of gods, mythical creatures, and humans.

Grimsburg

Description: Another animated comedy for FOX. Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Unscripted

Gordon Ramsay Food Stars

Description: Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series. This time, he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay's support, it will take more than just a great idea. As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they'll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay -- the only angel investor.

