Fox 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

FOX wants to make sure of a few things. First of all, there is no other broadcast network to tune into for adult animation. In the upcoming TV season, FOX will remain the home of The Simpsons. The animated series returns for its 34th season this fall, yet again centralizing FOX's Sunday nights. Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13) will also return to the network along with new animated comedies, Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.

Unscripted series fans will be relieved to know that celebrities will continue singing anonymously under elaborate costumes for Season 8 of The Masked Singer, and the network adds another Gordon Ramsay property, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, into the lineup.

On the drama front, FOX is finally airing its country drama Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel in the fall while crime dramas Accused and Alert also join the 2022-23 slate. They will join 9-1-1 Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, Welcome to Flatch, and Call Me Kat, which are all returning for new seasons.

As for shows that won't be coming back, FOX pulled the plug on freshman series Pivoting and Our Kind of People, while 9-1-1 and The Resident remain in limbo.

Find out more about what's coming to Fox during the 2022-2023 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from NBC. The rest of the networks will be announced this week.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Accused

Description:

Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. In Accused, the drama is told from the defendant's point of view and viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back.

Monarch

Description: An epic, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family's success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans' reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy. It's finally her turn. But is it too late?



Alert

Description: A character-driven police procedural about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department's missing person's unit. When police officer Nikki Parker's son goes missing, she joins the LAPD's Missing Person's Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it?



Comedies

Krapopolis

Description: This animated series from Community creator Dan Harmon is set in ancient Greece, which should provide Harmon with plenty of material given it's made up of a dysfunctional mix of gods, mythical creatures, and humans.



Grimsburg

Description: Another animated comedy for FOX. Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.



Unscripted

Gordon Ramsay Food Stars

Description: Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series. This time, he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay's support, it will take more than just a great idea. As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they'll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay -- the only angel investor.

