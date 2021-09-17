Fox 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

A new Fox schedule means you can be guaranteed of one thing: a new season of The Simpsons. The animated series returns for its 33rd season this fall, once again the stabilizing block of Fox's Sunday nights on Fox's 2021-2022 primetime television schedule. But what about the stuff you didn't already know?

Fellow animated series veterans Family Guy (Season 20) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13) will be back, joined by the second season of adult 'toon The Great North. On the live-action side of things, the reality series Hell's Kitchen and I Can See Your Voice will be back for Seasons 20 and 2, respectively.

The fall will also see the premiere of Fox's new dramedy starring Scott Foley, The Big Leap, along with Lee Daniels' Our Kind of People, and a new singing competition called Alter Ego. Country music drama Monarch will head to the network at midseason with Season 2 of Call Me Kat and Gordon Ramsay's new cooking show Next Level Chef.

As for shows that won't be coming back, Tim Allen's Last Man Standing is no longer standing after nine seasons (three on Fox), sophomore shows L.A.'s Finest and Bless the Harts are saying goodbye after two seasons, and Filthy Rich, Next, and Outmatched are all one and done. But worst of all? The serial killer drama Prodigal Son has been canceled after three seasons.

Find out more about what's coming to Fox during the 2021-2022 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups from ABC, NBC, CBS, and The CW.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Accused (TBD)

Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. In Accused, the drama is told from the defendant's point of view and viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back.

The Big Leap (Mondays at 9/8c)

This feel-good dramedy based on a British series follows a diverse group of down-on-their-luck underdogs who participate in a reality TV show that builds to a production of the ballet Swan Lake. What they lack in skill and fitting the ballet dancer mold, they make up for with determination and wit to create a production that's all their own. Piper Parabo, Scott Foley, and Teri Polo star.



The Cleaning Lady (Midseason)

Based on an Argentine show, The Cleaning Lady is about a woman who comes to America to seek medical treatment for her ailing son, but finds complications with immigration and becomes a cleaning lady for the mob. There, she "begins playing the game by her own rules." Daredevil's Elodie Yung will star.



Fantasy Island (August)

You know this one: The 1970s drama Fantasy Island gets a new reboot with a whole bunch of new dreamers heading to a mysterious island to see their fantasies realized... often with a twist. Devious Maids' Roselyn Sanchez will play Elena Roarke, a descendent of Mr. Roarke, who runs the island now. Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriguez also star.



Monarch (Midseason)

An epic, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family's success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans' reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy. It's finally her turn. But is it too late?



Our Kind of People (Tuesdays at 9/8c)

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's provocative, critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaugh (Yaya DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family's name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother's past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.



Comedies

Housebroken (May)

Housebroken is an irreverent comedy that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. Lisa Kudrow, Clea Duvall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, and Will Forte.



Krapopolis (Midseason)

This animated series from Community creator Dan Harmon is set in ancient Greece, which should provide Harmon with plenty of material given it's made up of a dysfunctional mix of gods, mythical creatures, and humans.



Pivoting (Midseason)

Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q, and Ginnifer Goodwin play three friends who, after the untimely death of the childhood friend, decide life is too short and make a series of brash decisions to live life to its fullest.



Welcome to the Flatch (Midseason)

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their concerns, their dreams, their lives – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. Flatch is made up of many eccentric personalities, including two cousins who don't have much, but they do have each other.



Unscripted

Alter Ego (Wednesdays at 9/8c)In this all-new original singing competition, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they've always wanted to be. However, these contestants won't perform as themselves. Rather, they'll be given the chance to show how they've always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar Alter Ego to reinvent themselves and perform like never before.

Domino Masters (Midseason)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Eric Stonestreet hosts this new unscripted competition series featuring teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside the judges, will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test until one team is crowned the Domino Masters.



Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Midseason)

Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists, then they'll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but suddenly the music will stop, and the words will disappear. Will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It's that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million. Hosted by Niecy Nash.

Next Level Chef (Midseason)

Gordon Ramsay has designed a new culinary gauntlet. He's created a stage that is over three stories high. Each floor contains a different kitchen starting with a glistening top floor and going down to a challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients will match the environment as chefs from across the country -- line cooks, social media stars, food truck owners and more -- compete to become the next cooking superstar.



NEWS

