Everything to Know About FBI Season 7

Your favorite agents might be in fewer episodes
When FBI Season 6 ended, the New York City agents had caught their big bad of the season, but they were more fractured as a team than ever. Maggie (Missy Peregrym) lost focus while caring for her late colleague's daughter, Ella. OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Isobel (Alana de la Garza) were worried her attention wasn't on the job. Also a new parent, Scola (John Boyd) tried to balance fatherhood with his duties at the FBI.
Trust was hard to come by in Season 6 — and loyalty was tested. Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) learned his godson was selling fentanyl, and his friend and former partner asked him to sweep it under the rug. And then there was Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane). Desperate to avenge Hobbs' death, she made a number of questionable calls throughout the season.
In the end, everything turned out OK for the agents in the NYC field office, but there are quite a few questions left unanswered, which is why fans are eager for FBI Season 7 to return.
Here, we discuss everything we know about FBI Season 7, including when it premieres on CBS and Paramount+, who to expect in the season, and what it may be about.
You may not see your FBI favorites as frequently in Season 7. In May, Deadline reported that series regulars on both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted would have their guaranteed minimum episodes cut by two episodes in the upcoming seasons. This was done as a cost-saving measure and means the main characters may be missing in a few episodes — however, that doesn't necessarily mean there will be fewer episodes overall. Although CBS has yet to confirm it, it's likely that Season 7 will return to a more traditional 19-23 episode count. (FBI Season 6 only had 13 episodes due to the delay from the writers and actors strikes.)
Another change coming to FBI Season 7 is the showrunner. Mike Weiss, who co-created Hulu's Death and Other Details, will be stepping in as showrunner and EP as Rick Eid departs to focus on Law & Order. But the agents are in good hands: Weiss is a Dick Wolf veteran, as he was a co-EP for Chicago P.D. Seasons 3 and 4.
The FBI Season 7 release date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on CBS and be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. The FBI Season 7 premiere will kick off FBI night on CBS, with FBI: Most Wanted following at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: International at 10 p.m. ET.
"The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule," President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said when the Dick Wolf shows were renewed in April.
Although no details have been released on the next season yet, we can assume that FBI Season 7 will continue its tried-and-true case-of-the-week formula. As for their personal lives, it's likely we'll see more about OA's relationship with Gemma (Comfort Clinton), Maggie and Scola learning to balance parenthood, and Tiffany finding a new project (other than tracking down Hobbs' killer).
As of publication, there is not yet a trailer for FBI Season 7.
Because there were no deaths in the last season finale, as of now, we anticipate the main cast returning for FBI Season 7.
All seasons of FBI are available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription. The episodes are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.