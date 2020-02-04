No, your DVR isn't glitching, we promise! FBI and FBI: Most Wanted will be officially off the air this Tuesday evening due CBS News' coverage of Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union address. So, if you're wondering why the Dick Wolf procedural and its spin-off aren't airing new episodes this week, well, you'll have to take that one up with the White House.

The good news is that you won't have to wait long 'til both shows return to their regularly scheduled time slots. Next week, FBI will return with its next episode, titled "Legacy," which follows the team as they try to track down a stolen truck filled with armor-piercing bullets. Then, FBI: Most Wanted will follow along with its next installment, titled "Invisible," and it'll feature the team on the hunt for a military veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder who is using his decorated sniper skills to put the agents hunting him down in his cross hairs.

How to Watch President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address

FBI: Most Wanted's next episode also appears to bring Ken Crosby's (Kellan Lutz) personal struggles to the forefront, as this case hits too close to home with his own PTSD struggles. "[Crosby's] episode is really heavy with [his] PTSD, how he struggles with it and how grateful he is that he has a new wolf pack outside of the Army," Lutz told us earlier this year. "A lot of people who struggle with PTSD just go to the civilian world and they don't know how to function on their own. So being a part of this wolf pack is really helpful for Kenny Crosby's anger issues and just what he deals with. Hana helps me out tremendously [with handling] my own issues."

FBI returns to CBS on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9/8c. FBI: Most Wanted follows at 10/9c.