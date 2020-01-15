FBI: Most Wanted isn't like other Dick Wolf shows. In addition to adopting a darker tone than other dramas from the superproducer, the FBI spin-off is also set mostly on the road in suburban areas that aren't typically explored in Wolf's expansive TV universe. During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the show's cast opened up about how the new series, which will stage a crossover with FBI this spring, sets itself apart from others in the genre.

"It's like a family drama," Julian McMahon, who plays Jess LaCroix, told TV Guide of the show's premise. "Its's about these five people who are on the road together every few weeks and chase down criminals."

Keeping the show's central characters on the road also puts the focus on the interpersonal relationships within this small, elite task force as they chase down the FBI's most notorious criminals.

"We get to see how they work together, and a lot of the cases they're doing require them to have very intensive amounts of time together that's not like normal office dynamics. You're on the road together until you bring this bad guy down. They start living and breathing and feeling and behaving like a family," Keisha Castle-Hughes, who plays Hana Gibson, explained.

McMahon leads the squad as LaCroix, a seasoned agent who can quickly piece together situations that don't necessarily match up. "He's got this uncanny ability to read things really quickly. And he has to do it quickly because when we're following these people, most of the time they're escalating with regard to their crime and are certainly a danger to society," McMahon said.

The gang also includes Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand), and Ken Crosby (Kellan Lutz). An Army vet who suffers from PTSD, Ken's anger issues will be explored heavily in Episode 7 and force him to lean on his teammates for emotional support.

"[Crosby's] episode is really heavy with [his] PTSD, how he struggles with it and how grateful he is that he has a new wolf pack outside of the Army," Lutz said. "A lot of people who struggle with PTSD just go to the civilian world and they don't know how to function on their own. So being a part of this wolf pack is really helpful for Kenny Crosby's anger issues and just what he deals with. Hana helps me out tremendously [with handling] my own issues."

