The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, and this week marks the long-awaited return of some of the most popular shows on television, including Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Blue Bloods. This week also ushers in the series premieres for several intriguing new shows, like Fire Country on CBS and Walker: Independence on The CW.

TV premiere dates for the big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — will continue through mid-October, with NBC the last to wrap up its fall premieres with the November launches of Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below, or see the premiere dates day-by-day here.

And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates