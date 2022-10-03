Join or Sign In
Here are all the premiere dates for ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC, and Fox
The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, and this week marks the long-awaited return of some of the most popular shows on television, including Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Blue Bloods. This week also ushers in the series premieres for several intriguing new shows, like Fire Country on CBS and Walker: Independence on The CW.
TV premiere dates for the big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — will continue through mid-October, with NBC the last to wrap up its fall premieres with the November launches of Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below, or see the premiere dates day-by-day here.
And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES)
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother finale
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer
9:30 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles
Sunday, Sept. 11
After NFL: Monarch (NEW SERIES)
Monday, Sept. 19
8/7c: 9-1-1
9/8c: The Cleaning Lady
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8/7c: The Resident
9/8c: Monarch (regular time slot)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Masked Singer
9/8c: Lego Masters
Sunday, Sept. 25
8/7c: The Simpsons
8:30/7:30c: The Great North
9/8c: Bob's Burgers
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy
Thursday, Sept. 29
8/7c: Hell's Kitchen
9/8c: Welcome to Flatch
9:30/8:30c: Call Me Kat
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez (NEW SERIES)
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law
9 p.m.: Coroner
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Kung Fu
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)
Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)
Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming
Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Professionals
Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals