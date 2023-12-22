NBC's Extended Family Tries To Revive Multi-cams With a Modern Family Flair

Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, and Jon Cryer, Extended Family Chris Haston/NBC

It's not a great time to be a multi-camera comedy. For the past few years, most networks and streamers have favored single-camera projects not filmed in front of a live studio audience to connect with viewers. Even multi-cam greats like Chuck Lorre have ditched the format for the darker comedy Bookie on Max.

That isn't stopping NBC from attempting a new multi-cam to talk about with its latest comedy, Extended Family. The series revolves around a newly divorced couple, Jim (Jon Cryer) and Julia (Abigal Spencer), who are trying to keep things as friendly as possible for the sake of their kids (played by Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney).

To do so, they take turns staying in the family apartment, a gorgeous set that sells the desire not to move. Along the way, Jim's father, Bobby (Lenny Clarke), pops in and out.

The amicable divorce and habitat sharing are, of course, complicated by the arrival of Jules's new boyfriend, Boston Celtics owner Trey (Donald Faison). His addition creates instant tension, growing pains, and, hopefully, laughs.

It's the latest in a string of comedies that try to capture the modern family situation, mining story from the real-life family dynamics of executive producers Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer. Actor/writer Mike O'Malley (Heels, Glee) serves as showrunner.

To some degree, it's successful. Cryer has spent years honing his comedic timing in front of a live audience thanks to Two and a Half Men, and he and Spencer play well off each other. Faison's calming energy also shines against Cryer's catastrophizing character, creating a dynamic trio that's fun to watch. Or at least it is sometimes.

In the pilot, Cryer's biggest problem is the death of his daughter's goldfish while she's away at camp, a tired setup that's been done many times before. It's a low-stakes situation that's hard to care about, even when Cryer throws everything he's got into the scene. It feels like a backward way to set the tone for a series that tries so hard to showcase a modern reality.

Subsequent storylines in the first three episodes are hit-and-miss. In Episode 2, a Sheldon Cooper-inspired divorce contract comes into play, which Jim uses to navigate Trey staying over with Jules and the kids. It's not nearly as funny as the third episode, in which the adult trio tries to deal with the more timely child problem of video game addictions, bringing their various parenting methods into play.

If Extended Family can throw more of those updated storylines into the mix, there may be something here. In addition to the aspiring fresh take on family life, the multi-cam breaks that fourth wall to talk to the viewers, allowing Jim, Julia, and Trey to fill them in on backstory or to break up a scene with a little jump-cut commentary.

The pilot leans heavily on that device, but it's used less frequently in subsequent episodes. While some aren't a fan of breaking that wall, it's part of what sets this series apart from others in tone — even if it is derivative of Modern Family. The series may benefit from using it more, as it helps show the bond of the parenting trio when they're not in a fight-or-flight situation.

In other words, Extended Family is a promising premise and series that may take a little time to establish itself, as is the case with most comedies. It's hard for any single show to stand out in the current landscape, and it's difficult to say whether modern viewers who may relate to this material will find this show on network television on a Saturday night.

Still, here's hoping there's time to see where Extended Family goes, because it has the potential to revive the format in a fun new way that also makes many modern parents out there feel seen.

Extended Family debuts Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, then returns Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT in its regular timeslot on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.