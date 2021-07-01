Everything to Know About Yellowstone Season 4: Cast, Premiere Date, and More

Join or Sign In
The new chapter of the Dutton family saga will debut later this year
We're all waiting for the fourth season of Yellowstone and wondering when we can return to the Dutton family melodrama and all those hot ranch hands. Yellowstone Season 3 left many fates up in the air after John (Kevin Costner) was shot, Beth's (Kelly Reilly) office was blown up by a mail bomb, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) was the target of a separate gunman attack. We are pretty sure that Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) is responsible for planning the attack on the Dutton family, but did Jamie (Wes Bentley) help? And did Beth and Kayce survive their attacks? What will become of the ranch if they didn't make it?
There are so many burning questions that still need to be answered. The good news is that after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new season will air this year but we have to wait a little longer for it. Here's what we know.
The show is now scheduled to return in November 2021.
There will be new faces in Season 4 and they include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.
New episodes of Yellowstone will air on the Paramount Network. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Peacock. Also, you can catch up on episodes or re-live all the drama during the July 4th holiday weekend during the show's July 4th Every Episode Celebration, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/PT on July 3 (season 1), July 4 (Season 2) and July 5 (Season 3) on the Paramount Network.