Schitt's Creek may have swept the comedy categories during the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but the drama categories were an entirely different beast. Winners ranged from Euphoria to Succession which, after delivering one of the best seasons of television this year, received its well-deserved props by snagging the biggest award of the night.

The HBO series picked up the award for Outstanding Drama Series, alongside other key wins like Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing. Plus, Jeremy Strong aka Kendall Roy, took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, beating out Jason Bateman in Ozark, Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us, Steve Carell in The Morning Show, Brian Cox in Succession, and Billy Porter in Pose. Anyone who watched the last five minutes of Season 2, in which Logan's ex-loyal son delivered the mother of all mic drops, knows how well-deserved that win was.

2020 Emmy Winners: Succession, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, and More

Other big wins in the drama category included Zendaya, who won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her impressive work in Euphoria. She makes history as the youngest actor to do so. Plus, Billy Crudup won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, and Julia Garner nabbed Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC and went mostly virtual amid COVID-19. The ceremony was held without an audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to accommodate the hundreds of live feeds of the various nominees and presenters who appeared throughout the show from the comfort of their own homes. However, several stars were present, like Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the event for the third time, along with presenters Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, and Randall Park.