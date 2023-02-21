Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! Netflix's indulgent hit series is coming back for a fourth season of wish fulfillment (career wise), drama (relationship wise), and chaos (fashion wise). We can't wait. Season 3, which premiered in December 2022, gave us exactly what we were hoping for on every front, and we're stocking up on croissants while we wait for the next chapter of Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) Parisian adventures.

The third season left us with a lot to digest, but we'll have plenty of time to let it all soak in before the Darren Star series returns. In the meantime, here's everything we know about what's next for Emily in Paris in Season 4.

Emily in Paris Season 4 renewal

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4 at the beginning of 2022. But as of right now, we still don't know if there will be any seasons beyond that.

Emily in Paris Season 4 release date prediction

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 4, although Variety reported in September 2022 that the fourth installment was already in production concurrently with Season 3. The first season premiered in October 2020, with the second and third seasons arriving in December 2021 and December 2022, respectively. Given this pattern, Netflix might choose to release the fourth installment around Christmas 2023.

Emily in Paris Season 3 recap

The beginning of Season 3 focused primarily on Emily's career life, with plenty of office hijinks ultimately leading Emily to unemployment. After Savoir's parent company pulled the plug on operations in France, Emily's boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) went home to Chicago, while Emily chose to stay in Paris, ultimately getting her job back at Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new firm. On the relationship front, things were going great for Emily and her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), while there was some trouble in paradise between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) (the latter was having a secret affair!). But the chef and his longtime artist girlfriend eventually get engaged, only to have the wedding ceremony go terribly wrong, with Gabriel finding out Emily made a pact to never date him again out of respect for Camille. This news also broke up Alfie and Emily's relationship, and the season ended with Gabriel revealing that the reason behind the engagement was that Camille is pregnant.

Emily in Paris Season 4 storyline

Based on the events that transpired in Season 3, it looks like Emily and Gabriel will once again be single at the start of the new season, meaning we could potentially see the two star-crossed lovers get back together eventually in a typical rom-com move. Meanwhile, Gabriel and Camille might have to navigate having a baby without being in a relationship. Mindy (Ashley Park) and her ex-boyfriend have been accepted into the Eurovision song competition, so we can probably count on that as a storyline, too. Back at work, Season 3 set up Emily's coworker Julien (Samuel Arnold) for a well deserved character arc, with some bad blood brewing over the way Emily consistently derails his pitch meetings with her main character energy. We're expecting more between them in the new season.

Emily in Paris Season 4 spoilers

TV Guide spoke with Emily in Paris creator Darren Star at the end of the third season to pick his brain about what the Camille pregnancy cliffhanger means for Season 4. Here's what he had to tease. You can read the full interview here.

Emily and Gabriel are not jumping into a relationship, even though they are both technically single now. "I don't know that Gabriel is in the best place to start a relationship with Emily," Star elaborated. "I am not sure that Emily wants a relationship with Gabriel under the circumstances."

Alfie isn't completely out of the picture yet, making things really complicated in Season 4. "Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships: personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other," Star said. "Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts."

It's not decided who Emily will settle down with at the end of the show. "There are more chapters before we get anywhere near that," Star said when asked if he knows who Emily ends up with in the end. "I don't have one strong idea at the moment of who she is going to be with." Shocking!

Emily in Paris Season 4 cast

All the usual main characters will most likely be back for Season 4. A potential character who might not return is Kate Walsh's Madeline Wheeler, since she headed back to Chicago and Emily cut ties with Savoir.

Main cast:

Lily Collins as Emily

as Emily Ashley Park as Mindy

as Mindy Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

as Gabriel Camille Razat as Camille

as Camille Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

as Sylvie Samuel Arnold as Julien

as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc

Where to watch Emily in Paris



Seasons 1-3 of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.