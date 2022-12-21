Emily in Paris Boss Reveals How that Season 3 Finale Bombshell Will Shake-Up Season 4

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Emily in Paris Season 3. Read at your own risk!]

Emily In Paris fans went on a rollercoaster in Season 3 as Emily (Lily Collins) finally made the decision to commit to a romantic life in Paris and settle down with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). It looked like Emily had finally figured out what she wanted until a sudden engagement between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) sent everything spinning out of control. Things became more explosive when that engagement turned into a surprise wedding, which Camille shut down at the altar when she confessed to sabotaging Emily and Gabriel getting back together instead of saying her vows.

While Gabriel was shocked, Alfie was livid. He broke up with Emily on the spot and stormed out of the church, yet that wasn't even the most dramatic part of the episode. The final scene of the season found Emily and Gabriel sitting on a wall outside of the church where Gabriel revealed that Camille didn't return from her (secret lover) trip to Greece to recommit to their relationship, but to tell him that she was pregnant. They may not have made it to getting married, but they are going to be co-parents together, and thus a major wrench has been thrown into Emily's romantic plans.

TV Guide caught up with series creator Darren Star to talk about the bombshell reveal and what it means for this sticky love quadrangle heading into Season 4.

Emily made a commitment to the romantic life in Paris this season – but the pregnancy twist feels like Gabriel is offering her a life that closer resembles the path she saw for herself in Chicago. Is that something she's still interested in?

Darren Star: I don't know that Gabriel is offering her that. I'm not sure that's on offer at the end of Season 3. It's a little complicated for Emily to jump into that with Gabriel so quickly. He's got a complicated life.



How would you describe their feelings for each other at the end of this season then?

Star: They've expressed their feelings for each other. They still have a lot of to figure out. There are some obstacles. I don't know that Gabriel is in the best place to start a relationship with Emily. I am not sure that Emily wants a relationship with Gabriel under the circumstances, so we'll have to see how things happen with them.



What can you say about Emily's feelings for Alfie? He made a lot of assumptions that she has chosen Gabriel, but she never said that.

Star: Absolutely. It's something that's been a little question in the back of his mind since he met Emily. It's a bit explosive at the wedding and I am not sure how quick he's going to recover from this. I don't know that they can recover from this.



Camille says at the wedding that she can't marry Gabriel because she wasn't honest about stopping him from being with Emily – but is that the only reason she said no at the altar?

Star: I think that's part of it, but there are other things. She feels manipulated by her mother, to a degree. She has feelings for someone else that she hasn't really come clean about to Gabriel. I think those feelings are real. We've seen them and I think there is a passion between Camille and Sophia that feels like something you haven't seen between Camille and Gabriel. Given time, I don't think the wedding would have happened, but it became circumstantial. She had not intended to be rushed into that moment.



Gabriel says that his dreams of becoming a father started flourishing after the visit to the Michelin star restaurant. Has that been something that's recently cooked up or has this plan been in his head for a while?

Star: I think he's always had that plan for himself and thought about it. This season is so much about all of our characters making hard choices. From the time he took over his own restaurant, to making a choice to be with Camille, I think he's also closing down more romantic fantasies. He's making clear, hard, choices and thinking at the moment. We didn't see when she told him that she was pregnant. He just really embraced that like amazing news. It really inspired him to make more of a commitment to their relationship and to the life that the wants.



Mindy is also at a romantic crossroads. She's been standing up for herself, but Nicolas has thrown a lot of red flags into the mix. How is she feeling going into Season 4 and about that relationship?

Star: Nicolas is a very smart character, but I think he is also a tricky guy. I think he represents a little bit of the Mindy who used to be, who she is very comfortable with. Benoit is a bit more of her artistic soul, and I think there is a real struggle. She has both sides of her competing for her priority.



She goes to the engagement party with Nicolas, but how much is Benoit on her mind?

Star: I don't think she's thinking of Benoit in a romantic way in that moment. She's thinking about what this journey might mean for her.



What is the theme of Season 4, considering the events of this finale?

Star: Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other…Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts.



Do you know who Emily's endgame relationship is yet?

Star: There are more chapters before we get anywhere near that. I don't have one strong idea at the moment of who she is going to be with.

