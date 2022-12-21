Join or Sign In
Once again, Netflix has us wrapped around its little finger with the latest bingeworthy season of Emily in Paris. The third installment of the rom-com series delivered exactly what we were wanting: more relationship drama, more oversimplified marketing campaigns, and more over-the-top fashion to feast our eyes on (a casual Jean Paul Gaultier sailor cap, anyone?).
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of of Emily in Paris. Read at your own risk!]
The beginning of Season 3 focused primarily on Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) career life, with plenty of office hijinks in place that land her unemployed. After Savoir's parent company pulls the plug on operations in France, Emily's boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) goes home to Chicago while Emily chooses to stay in Paris, ultimately getting her job back at Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new firm. On the relationship front, things were going great for Emily and her boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), while there was some trouble in paradise between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) (the latter is having a secret affair!). But the chef and his long-time artist girlfriend eventually get engaged, only to have the wedding ceremony go terribly wrong with Gabriel finding out Emily made a pact to never date him again out of respect for Camille. This news also broke up Alfie and Emily's relationship, and the season ended with Gabriel revealing that the reason behind the engagement was because Camille is pregnant.
Phew! That's a lot to digest, but we'll have plenty of time to let it all soak in before another season returns. In the meantime, here's everything we know about what's next for Emily in Paris Season 4.
Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4 at the beginning of 2022, so we're promised another season. But as of right now, we still don't know if there will be any seasons beyond that.
Basing our predictions on the events that transpired in Season 3, Emily and Gabriel will once again be single, meaning we could potentially see Netflix having the two star-crossed lovers getting back together in a typical rom-com trope move. Meanwhile, Gabriel and Camille will have to navigate this new concept of having a baby without being in a relationship. Mindy (Ashley Park) and her ex-boyfriend have been accepted into the Eurovision song competition, so we can probably count on that as a storyline too. Back at work, we saw Emily's coworker Julien (Samuel Arnold) being set up for a well deserved character arc with some bad blood brewing over the way Emily consistently derails his pitch meetings with her main character energy. Maybe he'll turn all Nate the Great on Emily and come back as her arch nemesis ala Ted Lasso, complete with a new hair do?!
Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 4. The first season premiered in October 2020, with the second and third installments arriving in December of the subsequent years. Given this pattern, Netflix might choose to release the fourth installment around Christmas 2023.
All the usuals will most likely be back for Season 4. Potential characters who might not return include Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie since we know he broke things off with Emily in the series finale. We'll have to wait and see if these two make appearances in the new season or not.
Main Cast
Seasons 1-3 of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.