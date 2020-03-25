She may not have a medical degree, but this social distancing pep talk is just what the Doctor ordered. On Wednesday, BBC America shared an "emergency transmission" from Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, in character as the Thirteenth Doctor. In the short video, Whittaker's Doctor — who's self-isolating, or as she likes to call it, hiding — reassures viewers that hard times will pass. "Darkness never prevails," she says, echoing a quite from the latest season.

The video also includes the Doctor's tips to get through any worrying situation, which range from "tell jokes, even bad ones" to "listen to science." Her message should be especially encouraging for the Doctor's youngest fans, but the advice applies to all ages: "Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other. You won't be the only one worried. Talking will help. Sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family. Because in the end we're all family."

Whittaker's Doctor signs off with a promise: "I will see you very soon."

The team behind Doctor Who, which recently wrapped its 12th season and is currently scheduled to return for a holiday special at the end of the year, has been keeping busy to entertain fans in the midst of the global coronavirus outbreak. Former showrunner Steven Moffat briefly joined Twitter for a rewatch of the show's 50th anniversary episode, "The Day of the Doctor." On Thursday, Russell T. Davies, who brought back the series in 2005, will be live-Tweeting "Rose" — the first episode of the revived series — in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Check out the full transcript from Whittaker's video below.

"Oh, hi. This is an emergency transmission. If you're seeing this the TARDIS must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically, I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried. I'm actually just self-isolating, or as I like to call it, hiding. From an army of Sontarans. But keep that to yourself. Now, here's what I do in any worrying situation. One, remember: You will get through this, and things will be all right, even if they look uncertain. Even if you're worried. Darkness never prevails. Two, tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones. Three, be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other. You won't be the only one worried. Talking will help. Sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family. Because in the end we're all family. Four, listen to science, and listen to doctors, right? They've got your back. Five, stay strong. Stay positive. You've got this. And I will see you very soon."

Doctor Who returns to BBC America at the end of 2020.