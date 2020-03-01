Doctor Who Season 12 signs off on Sunday night with what promises to be a game-changing episode, but fans can head into the hiatus with at least some good news: There will be a Doctor Who special this holiday season. BBC America has announced that the episode, titled "Revolution of the Daleks," will air around Christmas and New Year's. An exact air date has not been set.

The news comes after the sci-fi drama took a rare break from airing a holiday special last year. After Season 11 wrapped up in December 2018, showrunner Chris Chibnall traded the usual Christmas special for a New Year's episode, "Resolution," which aired Jan. 1, 2019. The next new episode aired a year later, on Jan. 1, 2020, but that episode — the Season 12 premiere — was not holiday themed. Thankfully, Chibnall is bringing back the festivities (and the Daleks, which also appeared in "Resolution") this season.

"There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year," Chibnall said in a statement.

Jodie Whittaker, who previously confirmed that she has signed on to return to the TARDIS for Season 13, will star. Check back here after the season finale for more on the holiday episode (we wouldn't want to spoil the finale!).

The Doctor Who Season 12 finale airs Sunday at 8/7c on BBC America.