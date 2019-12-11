The gift-giving season is here again, and if you're tired of wrapping up bland gifts that you know your friends or family members are going to stick in a closet and forget all about, there is another option: a streaming subscription to Disney+. [Disclosure: Affiliate links may earn money to support our work.]

Just in time for the holidays, Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards are now available digitally, making it possible to gift someone a one-year subscription for $69.99. The subscription card can be set to deliver on a day of your choosing. This gift can only be given to new subscribers, not existing Disney+ users, and is only valid in the U.S.

Disney+ offers subscribers access to original series like The Mandalorian alongside a library full of favorites, including classics from Disney's vault, nostalgic Disney Channel shows and movies, and films from Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars franchise, and more. The service has only been online for a month, and already Baby Yoda has taken over the internet, for crying out loud!

So for the Disney lover in your life who hasn't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can gift them a one-year subscription for $69.99 by clicking this link.

The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)