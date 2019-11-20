Welcome to Episode 7 of All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast, the TV Guide podcast where we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

In our latest episode, TV Guide associate editor Megan Vick joins host Julia Lechner to discuss the new Disney+ holiday movie Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.

Stream the full episode right here:

In the film, Kris Kringle's daughter (Kendrick), must help her big brother (Hader) take over the family business. When Nick skips town, it's up to his sister Noelle to save the day ... and Christmas.

Is this Disney+ original a bigger must-watch than The Mandalorian? Would the late, great Santa Claus (R.I.P.) approve? Does Billy Eichner steal every scene he's in? You will have to listen to find out.

Plus, later in the show, The Bold Type star Aisha Dee pops in to dish on her new Freeform holiday movie, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, which premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c.

