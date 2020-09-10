Disney+ has officially given the female-led Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot, with a working title of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a 10-episode series order. The new show is a reimagining of the 1989 dramedy that will star a mixed-race 16-year-old girl as the titular Doogie, a role originally played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. follows medical prodigy Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, who is juggling a budding career in medicine and day-to-day life as a teen. Complicating things are her mother who's also her supervisor at the hospital, and her father, who is having a hard time accepting that his daughter isn't a kid anymore. The reimagining comes from Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother writer-producer Kourtney Kang, who is also writing the show.

The series, which was originally announced back in April, is currently aiming to debut on Disney+ in 2021. In addition to Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who also worked on Fresh Off the Boat, will serve as executive producers. Dayna and Jesse Bochco, the wife and son of Doogie Howser, M.D. co-creator Steven Bochco, will also executive produce.

Doogie Howser is the latest classic series to get the reboot treatment. Will Smith recently announced that a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, called Bel-Air and based on the viral trailer that reimagined the '90s comedy as a drama, was picked up by Peacock for two seasons, and a Wonder Years reboot centering around a Black family is in the works over at ABC.