Look out, East High — a new drama teacher is in town, and he's going to cause some trouble. TV Guide has learned that Derek Hough will be joining High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 in a recurring role as Zack, the drama teacher of East High's rival school, North High.

Yes, it seems that every high school in Salt Lake is named after a cardinal direction, but the inclusion of another school's drama department is more pressure than we can deal with right now! We're still wondering if Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) is going to stay or head to her prestigious drama school in Colorado. Who is going to play Belle in Beauty and the Beast if she's not around to do it?

The East High drama program getting a huge shakeup isn't the only reason to worry about this new casting announcement. Zack is also Miss Jenn's (Kate Reinders) ex-boyfriend. How can East High launch a successful musical if its leader is all up in her feelings about her ex? All of this spells trouble, and also probably a dance-off — because if you have Derek Hough, why not?

Even if it means epic musical numbers, we're not sure how we feel about someone making things even more difficult for our East High babies. The only thing that would make it better is new episodes of HSMTMTS, but we still have a while to wait for that.

Season 2 is currently in production and is expected to premiere later this year on Disney+.

