The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 musical has been announced, and it is definitely not what you expected it to be. No, the real East High drama department will not be tackling High School Muscial 2 as their next production; they're going a bit more classic Disney with Beauty and the Beast.

Don't worry, there is still a chance that we could see EJ (Matt Cornett) emphatically stomp around the halls in his own rendition of "Bet On It," as Season 2 of HSMTMTS will feature songs from Beauty, HSM 1 and 2, and original numbers. What does this mean? It means more heartwarming musical performances from these ridiculously talented kids, and we can't wait! You can check the cast singing the eponymous song from the musical in the clip above.

Of course, the casting of the spring musical remains a huge mystery, as Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) was offered the chance to go to her dream school at the very end of Season 1. She may no longer be at East High to be in the play, let alone star as Belle. That means Gina (Sofia Wylie) could step up as Belle (though we have to admit she'd make an excellent Gaston), especially since showrunner Tim Federle confirmed she would be back for Season 2. But who will play Beast? Or Lumière? Mrs. Potts?! It could be anyone. But all we do know is that Federle wants to kick off the season with a big musical number — and we can't wait to see it.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns with Season 2 in late 2020 on Disney+.