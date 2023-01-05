Join or Sign In
The bestseller by Taylor Jenkins Reid is coming to life in a highly anticipated miniseries
Are you ready to rock? Amazon is adapting Taylor Jenkins Reid's popular novel Daisy Jones and The Six as a limited series premiering in 2023. The novel, which was released back in 2019, is a fictional memoir charting the rise and fall of a famous rock band from the 1970s. The novel built a devoted fanbase with help from actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, who listed the New York Times best-seller as a pick for her book club. She's an executive producer on the TV series through her production company Hello Sunshine along with Amazon Studios. Incredibly enough, the TV series was announced on July 25, 2018, before the book was even released, so that just goes to show you how good of story this is. After pandemic related delays, the show is finally ready to debut this year.
The Daisy Jones and The Six book format is practically made for TV since it's written in the form of a script for a documentary film told from the perspective of the band members and those closest to them. Set in '70s L.A. and filled with themes of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, Reid says the book is heavily influenced by bands like Fleetwood Mac and its lead singer Stevie Nicks.
Here's everything to know about the highly anticipated series Daisy Jones & The Six.
For fans of the book who have been dying to hear real music from the fictional band, you'll be excited to know the miniseries is coming with a whole accompanying soundtrack. In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer-songwriter Blake Mills (who has worked with artists like Jon Legend) reveals he was recruited to "create a band, conjure up their sound, what they're writing about, and how they play. Folk rocker Phoebe Bridgers is also helping with the music.
"We genuinely are a full band that can play songs, which is amazing for a group of actors that didn't have these skills," said Suki Waterhouse, who plays Karen Sirko in the series. "I was absolutely drawn to the role because of the music."
It's not too far off! The miniseries will be released March 3, with new episodes rolling out weekly every Friday through March 24. The show has the potential to be some of Amazon's best work. The date announcement came in December with an accompanying teaser trailer.
Daisy is a free spirited wildflower of a young woman who was born into wealth but lacks the security of a loving home. She finds herself hitting the Sunset Strip at a young age, sneaking into clubs, doing drugs with groupies, and sleeping with rock stars. But rock 'n' roll is her true love, and with her beautiful voice and magnetic attraction, she finds herself as the lead singer in a rising band on their way to stardom.
Here's the official description from Amazon:
"Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)—the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."
"I read the book, and I felt like, "This story is going to bring people happiness and joy. This is going to take people out of their lives for a minute," Keough told Elle. "It's just a fun, fun, fun show. Of course, [Daisy]'s got addiction issues, and there's sadness and heartbreak, but she's also this powerful, incredible woman who doesn't really give a sh-- about anything. When you play these characters, it's liberating, especially when you're playing a liberated woman."
Riley Keough (The Terminal List) stars as Daisy Jones, the passionate and independent lead vocalist for the rock band. (Keough also happens to be the granddaughter of Elvis Presley). Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games) will play the band's lead male singer, Billy Dunne. The miniseries features a lineup of other talent, including a guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.
Main Cast Members
The cast has been updating fans along the way on Instagram, sharing behind the scenes shots from production.
Riley Keough even shared a clip of the cast members rehearsing what sounds to be some music from the upcoming series in the second and third slides of this post.
Daisy Jones & The Six will stream exclusively on Prime Video.