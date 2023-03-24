Daisy Jones & The Six Boss Reveals Why the End of the Series Is Not a 'Happily Ever After'

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Daisy Jones & The Six. Read at your own risk!]

Daisy Jones & The Six took its final bow in Episode 10 and fans finally found out what caused the band to call it quits after one album and that infamous show in Chicago. The emotional affair between Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin) came to a boiling point and finally tipped over into the physical – but only after Camilla (Camilla Morrone) called them out for their antics and pushed Billy to make a choice, once and for all. In the end, with a nudge from Daisy, he chose Camilla and realized he could not front the band if he wanted to save his marriage and keep his family together.

Karen (Suki Waterhouse) and Graham (Will Harrison) also came to the end of the road in their own relationship when Karen realized that Graham wanted a wife and kids. She wasn't prepared to let him give up on that dream just to be with him, so she ended everything immediately after the Chicago show, adding another fissure in the band. Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) also got sick of playing in Billy's shadow and quit the morning after the show. With Daisy also electing to go to rehab instead of continuing the tour, there wasn't enough of the band to go on and everything fell apart.

In the future, the mysterious documentarian turned out to be Billy and Camilla's daughter, who was making the documentary in memory of her mother who had passed away shortly before. The fact that it was Billy and Camilla's kid is why everyone in the band agreed to do it and talked about everything that went on during the tour. It was the final twist that created a cryptic ending to the whole series. In her final interviews, before she died, Camilla told Billy to call Daisy. The final scene of the show is Billy knocking on his former co-writers door. Daisy opens it and the two share a puzzled but amused look with each other. What happens afterward, just as in the book, is up to the audience to decide.

TV Guide spoke to Daisy Jones & The Six co-showrunner and executive producer Scott Neustadter about the final episode and why that final scene doesn't automatically mean that Daisy and Billy end up together.

Can you talk about constructing this final episode and having to weave all of these story beats into the final concert?

Scott Neustadter: This was an idea that I had really early on in the process. Stop Making Sense, The Talking Heads concert film, is probably my second favorite movie of all time. I just thought that we've been watching this band sort of performing in fits and starts throughout the tour. We have seen some clips of it, but to actually feel like you were attending a show the way they do it in Stop Making Sense would have been so cool. I didn't know if we could pull it off, but I thought that just as a music fan, as somebody who loves the songs, has gotten to know these songs, has fallen in love with these characters, I want to watch them perform in all their glory. It would be great if we could have some kind of infrastructure that would allow for that. Then we knew that there's a lot of drama going on. It just made a lot of sense for the concert to be the backdrop. We could always kind of cut away from it to earlier that day.

How would you define Billy and Daisy's relationship when the band breaks up? And how would you define it at the end of the show?

Neustadter: They don't even know what words to use. That noun hasn't really been invented that describes whatever it is that they have going on. To say that they are collaborators or bandmates or co-songwriters isn't enough. To say that they're lovers doesn't make any sense really. It's kind of an interesting thing where I don't know the noun exists to describe what they are as they leave Chicago. The question at the very end, when they meet up years later - that's a good question that I would love people to debate amongst themselves at the end of the series.

What do you think has changed about Billy and Daisy in the years since they've seen each other that makes them capable of potentially trying a relationship?

Neustadter: At the end of Chicago, there's a glimpse of hope in that they are trying to take care of themselves. They are making a healthy choice. Billy has realized that left to his own devices, he is a train wreck. He needs someone like Camilla to be his north star because he can't do it himself. That's the role she's always played for him and he does love her. I do believe that love is genuine and very powerful. He has to learn to choose her above everyone else, which is why I think he makes that choice at the end.

I think Daisy has realized that though she loves Billy, the Billy that she loves is the one that will never be available to her. It will be the one that is his own worst enemy of himself and he will take her down with him if she lets him. She makes the healthy choice and says that's not what she wants for herself. It's not what she wants for him either. She wants him to be his best self and that's with [Camilla]. I do think they learn that lesson at the end of the band. Then they have a lot of decades after to kind of put it into practice. By the time we catch up with them at the very end, I don't know that it's a happy ending per se. I think it's a hopeful one, which is what we always set out to do.

What is it about Camilla that made her give that final push to Billy to call Daisy?

Neustadter: Their marriage is really interesting to me. It's very complicated. There's an element of they do love each other and the love is genuine and pure. Camilla, throughout her life, has always looked at earlier and diagnosed how he could be the best Billy in the world. Knowing that she's not going to be around anymore, knowing where Daisy has ended up in her life and where Billy has ended up, she does feel that [Billy and Daisy] is the best chance for him to have a happy future. The timing is better. There's this thing at the beginning where he says, "It's not enough to meet the right person. You've got to meet them at the right time, as well." He's talking about Camilla, but it does feel like the timing is an important component to this. At the end of the episode, you get the sense that maybe the timing is finally going to be right for Billy and Daisy to have a healthy relationship of some kind.

I have a controversial opinion and I want to know if you agree. Do you think that Graham and Karen are actually the most tragic couple in the show?

Neustadter: There are so many, right? I feel like even Eddie is a little tragic.

Yeah, but Eddie is also such a dick most of the time.

Neustadter: It's warranted though. He just gets walked on. But yes, Karen and Graham. I think it's a really beautiful thing where you meet exactly the right person for you, there's just one thing missing, which is that you want different things in your life. It's too important. She knows he's going to sacrifice all of the primal needs that he really wants in the world to be with her. She doesn't want that guilt. She doesn't want that responsibility. She lies to him and says it's over between them. She enables him to go off and find that family and all of the things he really does want. She knows he wants it and she doesn't want it herself. You're right, that's extremely tragic, but I think it's also truthful. It's not something you can sacrifice in a relationship — the thing you want most. You can't bury it under the rug to be with somebody you fancy.

If Daisy and Billy have the ability to reconcile at the end of the show, do you think there's a chance for a Daisy Jones and The Six reunion in the imaginary future?

Neustadter: I definitely would say that there is a chance, but I don't think what happens when she opens the door is that they embrace and it's a passionate love affair. It's not a happily ever after. I don't see that happening. There's a lot of stuff to work out between them and that would actually be really interesting to know about, but I do think there's a chance [for a band reunion], for sure.

Do you think that you are done with the world of Daisy Jones and The Six or is there a spin-off potential here?

Neustadter: If the world wants more of it... It was a really fun experience for me. I love the fact that there's an album out in the world. I love all of the things that were birthed as a result of this series. Whether it's continuing the Daisy and Billy story, or if there's another band in a different era with a different sound, I'd watch that too. If the world wants such a thing, I'd be down. It's great fun.

