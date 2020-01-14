Crisis on Infinite Earths has been a roller coaster of emotions for everyone involved, and as we gear up for the conclusion, it's clear there are more ups and downs in store. For DC's Legends of Tomorrow'sSara Lance (Caity Lotz), those highs and lows will be felt twofold in the final two episodes of the crossover.

The only heroes in the multiverse left standing are the Paragons: Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the Paragon of Destiny; Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), the Paragon of Hope; Sara Lance, the Paragon of Courage; Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), the Paragon of Love; Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), the Paragon of Humanity; and J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood), the Paragon of Honor. Lex Luthor (John Cryer) also managed to escape the destruction of the multiverse, but we can't consider him a hero — yet. Unsurprisingly, Lotz says Sara will step into a leadership role among these survivors, but not all of them will be in the mood for heroics after watching everything and everyone they love perish.

"They're in a pretty hopeless place. I think that's what they're battling when we pick up," Lotz told TV Guide. "They're trapped, and there's nothing they can do. So the hopelessness is something that they're going to have to be able to overcome."

Sara won't be immune to feelings of hopelessness herself, especially considering that as far as she knows, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has been lost to her forever. When he returns as Spectre, a powerful DC character whose alter-ego Jim Corrigan appeared in the first half of the crossover, she'll struggle with how to accept this new version of the man who was such a huge part of her life

"I think dealing with Oliver and what's going on with him is one of the heavier things on her. He really was her last tie to the world, other than the Legends, and so I think that's really going to be something that she struggles with," Lotz said. "He's not the Oliver that they know and love in the same sense. He's now the Spectre, so it's definitely a bit different."

Crisis on Infinite Earths will conclude with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 beginning at 8/7c.

