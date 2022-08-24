The Complete NBC Fall 2022 TV Schedule

NBC's fall 2022 schedule is here, and fans of the One Chicago universe and the Law & Order shows are finally getting new episodes after the long hiatus between seasons.

The NBC fall lineup will once again feature an entire block of Chicago shows on Wednesday evenings, and all three Law & Order series airing on Thursday. Fans will need to prepare their farewells to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. Also on the drama slate are a 10th season of The Blacklist, the return of freshman hit La Brea, and a reboot of Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee.

On the comedy side, Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock are all returning. And new sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez, is joining the roster.

See the full NBC fall schedule below. Shows with new episodes available on Peacock are indicated with an asterisk. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

Chicago Fire, New Amsterdam, Law & Order NBC

NBC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Sept. 19)



NBC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: La Brea (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Premieres Sept. 20)



NBC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Premieres Sept. 21)

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Premieres Sept. 21)



NBC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Law & Order (Premieres Sept. 22)

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Premieres Sept. 22)

10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Premieres Sept. 22)



NBC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Capital One College Bowl

8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Nov. 4)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Premieres Nov. 4)

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC



NBC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Drama Encores

9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery (Premieres Sept. 24)

10 p.m.: SNL Vintage (Premieres Sept. 24)

11:30 p.m.: SNL



NBC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: Football Night in America (live on Peacock)*

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (live on Peacock)*



NBC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include Night Court and new reality show Million Dollar Island, along with Grand Crew, American Auto, and The Blacklist.