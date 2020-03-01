Here's some good news for fans of Marvel's best movie: Black Panther may be leaving Netflix on March 3, but it won't be off streaming platforms for long — at all. The Academy Award winner and Best Picture nominee makes its debut on Disney+ on March 4. In case you could possibly forget, Wakanda is really forever. Now if we could actually visit.
Black Panther isn't the only addition to Disney+ next month. The full list of shows and movies coming to the platform also features titles like Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time and animated favorite Ice Age, along with new original movie Stargirl and new episodes of Diary of a Future President and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in March below.
March 1
Doctor Dolittle 2
Ice Age
March 4
Black Panther
March 5
Bedtime Stories
March 6
The Finest Hours (Returning Title)
Three on the Run
Diary of a Future President Episode 108 - "Matters of Diplomacy"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 703 - "On the Wings of Keeradaks"
Marvel's Hero Project Episode 118 - "Genius Gitanjali"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 204 - "Pandoran Wedding"
Shop Class Episode 102 - "Justin's Biggest Fan"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 118 - "Zootopia: Bracelets"
One Day At Disney Episode 114 - "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper"
March 13
Wicked Tuna (S3-8)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)
Zorro - Second Series (S1)
Stargirl
Diary of a Future President Episode 109 - "State of the Union"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 704 - "Unfinished Business"
Marvel's Hero Project Episode 119 - "Astonishing Austin"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 205 - "Made for Loving You"
Shop Class Episode 103 - "Ramps & Champs"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "The Muppets: Pom Poms"
One Day At Disney Episode 115 - "Leah Buono: Casting Director"
March 15
G-Force
March 17
Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)
March 20
I Didn't Do It (S1-2)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)
Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)
Diary of a Future President Finale - Episode 110 - "Two Party System"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 705 - "Gone With a Trace"
Marvel's Hero Project Finale - Episode 120 - "High-Flying Hailey"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 206 - "Wedding GOALS!"
Shop Class Episode 104 - "Bridge or Bust"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 120 - "Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots"
One Day At Disney Episode 116 - "David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor"
March 25
A Wrinkle in Time
March 27
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 706 - "Deal No Deal"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 207 - "Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!"
Shop Class Episode 105 - "Boulder Bash"
Be Our Chef Premiere - Episode 101 - "Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 121 - "Ratatouille: Chef Hat"
One Day At Disney Episode 117 - "Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer"
