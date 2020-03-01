Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Here's some good news for fans of Marvel's best movie: Black Panther may be leaving Netflix on March 3, but it won't be off streaming platforms for long — at all. The Academy Award winner and Best Picture nominee makes its debut on Disney+ on March 4. In case you could possibly forget, Wakanda is really forever. Now if we could actually visit.

Black Panther isn't the only addition to Disney+ next month. The full list of shows and movies coming to the platform also features titles like Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time and animated favorite Ice Age, along with new original movie Stargirl and new episodes of Diary of a Future President and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in March below.

March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

March 4

Black Panther

March 5

Bedtime Stories

March 6

The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President Episode 108 - "Matters of Diplomacy"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 703 - "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

Marvel's Hero Project Episode 118 - "Genius Gitanjali"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 204 - "Pandoran Wedding"

Shop Class Episode 102 - "Justin's Biggest Fan"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 118 - "Zootopia: Bracelets"

One Day At Disney Episode 114 - "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper"

March 13

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro - Second Series (S1)

Stargirl

Diary of a Future President Episode 109 - "State of the Union"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 704 - "Unfinished Business"

Marvel's Hero Project Episode 119 - "Astonishing Austin"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 205 - "Made for Loving You"

Shop Class Episode 103 - "Ramps & Champs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "The Muppets: Pom Poms"

One Day At Disney Episode 115 - "Leah Buono: Casting Director"

March 15

G-Force

March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

March 20

I Didn't Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President Finale - Episode 110 - "Two Party System"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 705 - "Gone With a Trace"

Marvel's Hero Project Finale - Episode 120 - "High-Flying Hailey"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 206 - "Wedding GOALS!"

Shop Class Episode 104 - "Bridge or Bust"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 120 - "Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots"

One Day At Disney Episode 116 - "David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor"

March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

March 27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 706 - "Deal No Deal"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 207 - "Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!"

Shop Class Episode 105 - "Boulder Bash"

Be Our Chef Premiere - Episode 101 - "Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 121 - "Ratatouille: Chef Hat"

One Day At Disney Episode 117 - "Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer"

