Pretty much everyone who was a teen around the year 2000 will remember Jerry Spinelli's iconic coming-of-age novel, Stargirl. If the blue and yellow paper cut-out cover didn't win you over, the beautiful story of a young boy learning how to be himself when he befriends an unconventional young girl definitely did. Well, thank all of Stargirl's lucky stars because Disney+ is serving up a peak dose of nostalgia in the magical trailer for their long awaited adaptation.

Grace VanderWaal, a 16-year-old burgeoning pop artist (whom some of you might remember from America's Got Talent circa 2016), makes her film debut as Stargirl and is joined by Graham Verchere, playing the story's protagonist Leo Borlock. As Leo finds himself unexpectedly drawn to the most ridiculed — then beloved, and ridiculed again — girl in school, he starts to question whether other classmates' opinions of him really matter that much. After all, if Stargirl can be happy, maybe he can too.

As Stargirl asks in the trailer, "Don't you want the universe to hear you?"

Stargirl is directed by Julia Hart and also stars Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Stargirl premieres March 13 on Disney+.

