When it comes to fandoms, one might be hard-pressed to decide whether fans of hip-hop or comic fans are the most ride-or-die for their culture. But, as many people would argue, nobody has to choose: there's a very vibrant and thriving fandom that celebrates both with equal fervor. (Case in point, Marvel's Luke Cage, which made '90s hip-hop an essential part of its DNA.) Though this year's Comic-Con@Home looks a lot different than it has in its 50-year history, the hip-hop and comics loving contingent that shows up in full force every year is in no way diminished, but coming back harder than before.

Comic-Con 2020: Dates, Panel Schedules, and More Details About the Online Convention

For eight years running, "Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining" has been a highlight for creators and fans at SDCC, drawing influential people like Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC, MC Jean Grae, and legendary producer Pete Rock together on the Friday evening of the annual pop culture gathering. Distance aside, this Friday will be no exception, with July 24th kicking off a new iteration of the cherished panel to go live on Comic-Con's website and YouTube as part of Comic-Con@Home. Starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, "Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining" will start the party, with the virtual format allowing for an expanded line-up of participants.

"I recognize that there's no way we can replicate the in-person experience with an online program, so I decided to take a slightly different approach," host Patrick A. Reed said in a statement. "What ensued is a little more like a visual mixtape than a straight-ahead discussion… I spoke with a dream team of panelists, looked at how the threads of conversation could flow together and complement each other, and tried to create something specifically for the @Home audience."

From Kid 'N Play's Marvel comic, 1992 Photo: Kid 'N Play

This year, look for revered rappers Christopher 'Play' Martin of Kid 'n Play, Pharoahe Monch, Murs and Esoteric to drop science; graffiti artists/muralists Gloria 'Glow' Muriel and Erin Yoshi and comic creators including Vita Ayala, Danny Lore and Kenny Keil and many more. All their commentary will be woven into an hour of conversation that explores the overlapping communication between hip-Hop and comics, and dives deep into the cultural and creative history of these two forms.

"We've made your living room the panel room, and though we can't all be engaging face-to-face and hanging out afterwards," Reed continued. "It'll hopefully capture some of that spirit and excitement that we feel every year in San Diego." And ya don't stop!

"Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining for Comic-Con@Home 2020" premieres on multiple platforms at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, on Friday, July 24th on Comic-Con's main site and on its YouTube.

The Best Black Superheroes of All Time