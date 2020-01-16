The first real trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally out and it is sending us straight to Hell! (Last week, Netflix released a funky pop song actually called "Straight to Hell" which featured a lot of disjointed footage of Part 3, and now with the new trailer, fans can start putting some puzzle pieces together.)

Thanks to Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) refusal to rule Hell last season, everything in the universe is off balance as Part 3 kicks off. It looks like Sabrina can't fight her fate much longer though, because her father Lucifer (Luke Cook) reminds her, if something is off-balance in Hell, it'll seep out into the mortal realm and Heaven itself. To restore balance to the cosmos — as well as save her friends, family, and all of Greendale — Sabrina must take her place on the throne.

But nothing's ever that simple, right? Sabrina also needs to find a way to get her father — again, the literal Devil — out of her boyfriend's body (Gavin Leatherwood), fight off a new challenger to Hell's throne (Sam Corlett), and help the coven defend itself against a mysterious carnival that roles into town.

But don't worry, this is still a twisty dramedy about a teen witch, so we're sure Sabrina will find a little time for fun in there somewhere. As Like Roz (Jaz Sinclair) reminds, "It can't be all Hell all the time."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Jan. 24 on Netflix.