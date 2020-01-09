Kiernan Shipka is getting her teen pop idol on in "Straight to Hell," a music video released by Netflix for Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Intercutting delightfully cheesy music video sets with footage from the upcoming third season, "Straight to Hell" gives us a sneak peek at where all of our faves ended up after the shocking Part 2 finale. The streaming platform also released a series of first look photos, below, that tease even more from the season — including Sabrina's (Shipka) reunion with Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

The Part 3 footage shows Nick and Sabrina reuniting, but clearly there's still something wrong. We left Nick sacrificing himself in order to trap Lucifer (Luke Cook) in his body, and now we see him chained up in a circle of salt — and shirtless and dewy while Sabrina drips blood onto his body. Nick also looks worried as he holds Sabrina in a blood-red first look photo from Part 3.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix



As for the other Spellmans, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) is practicing blood magic with Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), who swore in the Season 2 finale to down Blackwood (Richard Coyle) in order to reap vengeance and rescue the twins. Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otta) seem to be rallying what's left of the coven; there's a brief glimpse of a nighttime ceremony with everyone dressed in white. But are they strong enough to face whatever's coming next? Those ominous visitors emerging from the fog don't seem too friendly.

There's also a lot of Hell in the video, with sneak peeks at Hell's royal court and Lilith (Michelle Gomez) presiding over it with that steely, beautiful gaze. We get a first look at a new character, Prince Caliban (Sam Corlett), whom Netflix previously teased as the handsome royal who challenges Sabrina for the right to rule Hell. Apparently he is a Venice Beach surf bro? Sabrina looks like she's putting up one heaven of a fight though, as the footage shows her storming in and punching him in the face. And her mortal friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Roz (Jaz Sinclair), and Theo (Lachlan Watson) are seen wandering a foggy road populated with.... crucified people. Fright Club, indeed.

As if seeing Ross Lynch dance around in a crop top isn't enough, check out all of the first look photos below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Jan. 24 on Netflix.

