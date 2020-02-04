If you really think about it, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) situation in Chicago P.D. could have been a real disaster. A surprise pregnancy resulting from a hook up between exes reeling from a traumatic experience? That's awkward for anyone, let alone two people who work so closely together day in and day out. But rather than buckle under the pressure of a truly complicated situation, the pair are handling this co-parenting thing like pros.

That's no more apparent than in this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, which finds Burgess and Ruzek hitting up a food truck while discussing Ruzek's "glacial" move into Burgess' spare bedroom ahead of the baby's arrival. (Who else melted when Ruzek referred to their unborn child as an "ice cream baby?") They might not be together romantically, but the ease in which they speak to each other is a friendly reminder that, yeah, the sparks are still there. So don't give up on Burzek just yet!

Romance will have to take a back seat, though, because this week's episode is a real doozy. After receiving a distressing 911 call, Burgess enlists Intelligence to help track down a girl involved in a sex trafficking ring. Though pregnant, you can bet that Burgess won't be staying on the sidelines for this one.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.