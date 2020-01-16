Peacock, NBC's official streaming service, is delivering a special treat for fans of Dick Wolf's iconic procedural shows. Back episodes of Wolf's Law & Order franchise, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, along with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will be available to stream on the service when it launches nationwide on July 15. As it stands, fans can only catch episodes from seasons currently airing via the NBC website and Hulu.

Peacock's arrival means that you can finally see how Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) fell in love on Chicago Fire or revisit earlier seasons of SVU with Captain Cragen (Dann Florek) and Detective Munch (Richard Belzer).

Peacock will offer an ad-supported plan which includes a selection of classic TV shows and films like The Office, Saturday Night Live, and Back To The Future, along with next-day streaming for current seasons of broadcast shows like Will & Grace and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a collection of news and sports programming such as the Today Show and the Olympics.

Peacock will officially debut on July 15.