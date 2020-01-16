The news that Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) is returning for Chicago Fire's upcoming crossover with Chicago P.D. — airing Wednesday, Feb. 26 — raises plenty of questions, namely, what brings the inactive police officer back to the Windy City? After all, he was forced into early retirement after being shot in his patrol car at the end of Chicago P.D.'s third season. He left town broken-hearted soon after, in the wake of Burgess (Marina Squerciati) turning down an offer to go with him to San Diego, and hasn't been seen since.

Details about his return have remained tightly under wraps, but it looks like we're starting to get a clearer picture. During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Fire's Jesse Spencer opened up about the circumstances surrounding the case that leads Roman back to Chicago, teasing a very personal outing for the former patrol cop.

"His sister goes missing, and there's a whole bunch of [overdoses] at their school... He's out to find his sister even though he's not allowed to do police work," Spencer told TV Guide. "Voight doesn't want him around doing the cop stuff... I feel like it's almost a Liam Neeson[-like] revenge thing."

It sounds like Roman will be doing his best Taken impersonation while tracking down his sister.

Jesse Spencer, Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

Spencer also teased what's ahead for Casey, whose love life has been pretty abysmal since divorcing Dawson (Monica Raymund) in Season 7 of Chicago Fire. And while there have been embers of a potential romance with Brett (Kara Killmer) — namely those deep, longing stares — neither have acted on their obvious feelings for the other. As we head deeper into the back half of Season 8, the actor noted that a relationship with Brett probably isn't in the cards right now.

"So [showrunner Derek Haas] right now, he's really building off the friendship between them because it was sort of like they've both been through a lot of stuff, emotional sort of baggage. If we do get there, this season is going to be about them building a strong base and building some friendship. If it goes in that direction, then it does. And if it doesn't, it doesn't," Spencer explained.

Although Casey might not be ready for a full-on romance with Brett just yet, Spencer said the single captain is definitely ready to rejoin the dating world "by the end of the season." Ahead of this season, Spencer also hinted that Casey would give Severide (Taylor Kinney) a run for his money in the romance department, so we just may see him go through a much-welcomed ho phase. Make it so!

Additional reporting by Lindsay MacDonald.