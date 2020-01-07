Chicago P.D.'s upcoming crossover with Chicago Fire will bring a familiar face back to the Windy City. According to TV Line, Brian Geraghty is set to return as Sean Roman, Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) former partner and ex-boyfriend, for the major event, which airs Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Roman departed the NBC series at the end of Season 3, after being shot and suffering nerve damage that ended his tenure as an officer on active duty. Looking for a fresh start in San Diego, he left town with a broken heart when Burgess decided not to go with him.

Chicago P.D. Just Dropped the Mother of All Burzek Bombshells

It's unclear what exactly brings Roman back to Chicago, but we've got a few ideas. Maybe he's planning to win back Burgess' heart. Perhaps he learned of her pregnancy and has decided to deliver his baby gift in person. Or maybe he's just on vacation and finds himself involved in a major incident that requires the services of both Firehouse 51 and Intelligence. Either way, his eventual reunion with Burgess — come on, you know it's happening — is sure to be complicated given that she's carrying Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) unborn child. Two exes in the same episode? Cue the fireworks.

Catch Roman back in action when Chicago P.D.'s crossover over with Chicago Fire airs Wednesday, Feb. 26 on NBC.

Marina Squerciati, Brian Geraghty, Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC, Matt Dinerstein/NBC



