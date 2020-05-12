We need all the good news we can get right now, and news doesn't get much better than this: Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Television is developing a TV adaptation of the classic dance movie Center Stage, and it's being developed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the woman behind MTV's late but truly great dark comedy Sweet/Vicious. She will serve as writer and executive producer and is set to direct the potential pilot.

The news comes on the 20th anniversary of the film, which starred Amanda Schull and Zoe Saldana and followed a number of dancers at the fictitious American Ballet Academy in New York City. The show is said to be a follow-up to the film, which is now a fan favorite and features the all too memorable line "What, did you go to a special bitch academy or something?"

Although no talent has been announced, the show description reveals Cooper Nielsen (!!!) is now the head of the ABA, and change is on the horizon as students clash with the traditional style the academy is known for. In the Center Stage films (yes, there were two follow-ups!), the character was played by real-life dancer and choreographer Ethan Stiefel. We can only hope he'll reprise the role and that if the show goes to series, it will feature drop-in appearances from some of the rest of the original cast.