You might be sick of being told what to watch now that we are on what feels like Quarantine Day No. Infinity, but there is one word that might break through the fog of all the TV you now have time for: free. IMDb TV has released its April lineup, and there are some incredible shows and some of the best nostalgic movies on the list. And since IMDb TV is an ad-supported service, you get to watch them for free!
On the TV side of things, all seasons of Ally McBeal are available on IMDb TV as of April 1, along with the one-and-done Fox show Terra Nova (it involves dimensional travel, post-apocalyptic themes, and dinosaurs.) However, it's the movie slate that should get you excited. Now and Then has finally found a streaming home again after leaving Netflix in 2019. You can also "go to a special bitch academy or something" by watching Center Stage on repeat.
We don't have the feet, but we definitely have the heart for these streaming options. Check out what else is coming to IMDb TV in April below.
TV Series Starting April 1 (All seasons)
Little House on the Prairie
Ally McBeal
Army Wives
Terra Nova
Witches of East End
Movies Starting April 1
28 Days
Addams Family Values
Airplane!
American Outlaws
Bell, Book and Candle
Bewitched (2005)
Bloodsport
Boomerang
Center Stage
The Deep End of the Ocean
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Eat Pray Love
Eight Men Out
Elf
Failure to Launch
The Fan
Fool's Gold
Fun with Dick and Jane
Ghost World
Juwanna Mann
The King and I (1999)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Major League II
Megamind
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Much Ado About Nothing
My Girl
My Girl 2
New York Minute
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist
No Way Out
Now and Then
One from the Heart
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Over the Top
The Pink Panther (2006)
Quigley Down Under
Real Genius
Road House
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Speed Racer
Spider-Man (2002)
Staying Alive
Submergence
Summer School
Tank Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Big Short
The NeverEnding Story
The Saint
The Time Machine
The Way of the Gun
What Lies Beneath
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
Where Hope Grows
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
You Got Served
You Got Served: Beat the World