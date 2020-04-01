You might be sick of being told what to watch now that we are on what feels like Quarantine Day No. Infinity, but there is one word that might break through the fog of all the TV you now have time for: free. IMDb TV has released its April lineup, and there are some incredible shows and some of the best nostalgic movies on the list. And since IMDb TV is an ad-supported service, you get to watch them for free!

On the TV side of things, all seasons of Ally McBeal are available on IMDb TV as of April 1, along with the one-and-done Fox show Terra Nova (it involves dimensional travel, post-apocalyptic themes, and dinosaurs.) However, it's the movie slate that should get you excited. Now and Then has finally found a streaming home again after leaving Netflix in 2019. You can also "go to a special bitch academy or something" by watching Center Stage on repeat.

We don't have the feet, but we definitely have the heart for these streaming options. Check out what else is coming to IMDb TV in April below.

TV Series Starting April 1 (All seasons)

Little House on the Prairie

Ally McBeal

Army Wives

Terra Nova

Witches of East End

Movies Starting April 1

28 Days

Addams Family Values

Airplane!

American Outlaws

Bell, Book and Candle

Bewitched (2005)

Bloodsport

Boomerang

Center Stage

The Deep End of the Ocean

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eat Pray Love

Eight Men Out

Elf

Failure to Launch

The Fan

Fool's Gold

Fun with Dick and Jane

Ghost World

Juwanna Mann

The King and I (1999)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Major League II

Megamind

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Much Ado About Nothing

My Girl

My Girl 2

New York Minute

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist

No Way Out

Now and Then

One from the Heart

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Over the Top

The Pink Panther (2006)

Quigley Down Under

Real Genius

Road House

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Speed Racer

Spider-Man (2002)

Staying Alive

Submergence

Summer School

Tank Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Big Short

The NeverEnding Story

The Saint

The Time Machine

The Way of the Gun

What Lies Beneath

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Where Hope Grows

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

You Got Served

You Got Served: Beat the World