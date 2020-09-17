Carole Baskin of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness infamy, who recently returned to the airwaves as a controversial contestant of Dancing with the Stars Season 29, is now set to produce and star in yet another new reality series — this time, focusing on bringing animal abusers to justice.

I wish I could report that the series will follow the format of To Catch a Predator — with Baskin emerging from darkened doorways to confront big cat owners in their own homes — but instead, the show will take a broader look at the companies and organizations whose actions have resulted in wide-spread animal exploitation in America. According to Variety, the still untitled series will delve into the histories, lawsuits and animal rights violations associated with these various organizations, aiming to expose those who perpetuate animal cruelty.

Baskin (and her second husband Howard) have partnered with ITV America's Thinkfactory Media to develop the series. "This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals," said the Baskins in a joint statement to Variety. "Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to 'cool cats and kittens' across the country."

Not much else is known about Baskin's latest project, but if you can't wait till then for more leopard print, you can catch Baskin on DWTS (which she opened with a pasa doble to "Eye of the Tiger") or on Tiger King as Joe Exotic's greatest nemesis. Baskin is also the subject of an upcoming ID series investigating the mysterious disappearance of her former husband and a scripted drama series starring Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently streaming on Netflix.