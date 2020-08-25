If you thought you'd heard the last of Tiger King, think again. NBCUniversal Television has officially ordered a limited series based on Netflix's insanely popular docuseries, Variety reports, with a focus on Carole Baskin, the big cat-loving antagonist to tiger hoarder Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, will star Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon as Baskin, an animal activist and shelter owner who learns that Joe Exotic is breeding big cats for profit, so she sets out to shut his business down. In Netflix's docuseries, the two developed a heated rivalry, with Exotic eventually hiring someone to kill Baskin. Separately, Baskin was accused of killing her ex-husband for his money.

NBCU has high hopes for Joe Exotic, and plans to air it on broadcast through NBC, basic cable through USA, and streaming via Peacock. Friday Night Lights' and Shameless' Etan Frankel is on board go write the project.

This is the second scripted project in the works based on Tiger King. CBS Television Studios and Imagine TV previously announced they were working on a series starring Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic. ID is also producing an investigative series about the zoo.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently available to stream on Netflix.

