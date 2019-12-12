USA is taking a bite out of crime (drama) this winter, with the return of mystery anthology The Sinner and a new crime series starring Rosario Dawson titled Briarpatch. Both shows premiere Thursday, Feb. 6. It's mystery night in (on) the USA!

After solving the cases of Cora Tannetti in Season 1 and Julian Walker in Season 2, The Sinner's eight-episode third season will find Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigating a new mystery. This time, the subject is Jamie (Matt Bomer), a resident of Dorchester, New York, who seeks Ambrose's help after a catastrophic car accident. He seems like he has the perfect family, with a baby on the way, but his creepy old classmate Nick (Chris Messina) has reentered his life, and Nick and Jamie share a secret Jamie will do anything to keep hidden. Derek Simonds returns as showrunner.

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Briarpatch, meanwhile, comes from TV critic-turned-showrunner Andy Greenwald and executive producer Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot). Based on the Edgar Award-winning novel by Ross Thomas, the 10-episode series tells the story of Allegra Dill (Dawson), a glamorous big-city professional who returns to her quirky Southwestern hometown to solve her sister's murder and uncovers a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top. The cast includes Jay R. Ferguson, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner. The story will resolve in the finale, so Briarpatch could turn into an anthology series, too, if it gets a second season.

The Sinner premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9/8c, followed by Briarpatch at 10/9c on USA.

