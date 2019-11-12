Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, Pixar, and Disney itself have a lot to celebrate right now with the launch of Disney+, the new streaming service that puts all of the famed Disney brands under one platform. But even with Avengers: Endgame, George Lucas' original Star Wars franchise, and every episode of The Simpsons all available to stream right now, Disney+ is still missing some key films as a result of preexisting licensing deals with other services (such as Netflix).

Black Panther, for instance, will not be available on Disney+ until March 4, 2020; Star Wars: The Last Jedi, meanwhile, is arriving on the platform next month, on Dec. 26, 2019. Ahead, a brief list of major releases coming soon (and soon-ish) to Disney+.

MARVEL MOVIES

Thor: Ragnarok: Dec. 5, 2019

Black Panther: March 4, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War: June 25, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp: July 29, 2020

STAR WARS MOVIES

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Dec. 26, 2019

Solo: July 9, 2020

PIXAR MOVIES

Coco: Nov. 29, 2019

Incredibles 2: July 30, 2020

Toy Story 4: TBD

DISNEY MOVIES

A Wrinkle in Time: March 25, 2020

Christopher Robin: Sept. 5, 2020

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Dec. 11, 2020

Mary Poppins Returns: Jan. 9, 2021

The Lion King (2019): TBD

Maleficient: Mistress of Evil: TBD