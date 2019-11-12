The first stop for Star Wars fans on Disney+'s launch day — for those that could get past the technical errors, anyway — was probably The Manadalorian's inaugural episode. But for those fans who decided to go all the way back to the beginning of the franchise and stream Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, there was a major surprise in store: The infamous shootout scene between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Greedo has been altered yet again, thus reviving the long-lived debate of who shot first.

In the original version of the scene, it was Han who got the last word in before the alien was blown to smithereens. The scene was famously changed for the 1997 special edition version of the film, wherein Han still got to taunt the green goon with words "Yes, I'll bet you have" before blasting him, but he was no longer the first person to fire. Meanwhile, the 2004 DVD version of the scene featured the two firing almost simultaneously. Disney+'s newly updated version of the scene is similar to what was seen in the 2004 version, but it also gives Greedo one final line of — wait for it — "Maclunkey."

A Disney representative said in a statement that the change was "made by George [Lucas] made prior to the Disney acquisition," per The Verge.

Star Wars fans have been reacting to the change on social media with a mixture of contempt, confusion, and comedy.

Writer Bryan Young even offered a translation of Greedo's last word.


At this point, it's become almost tradition that any time A New Hope becomes available in a new form, the scene has to undergo some sort of fan-frenzying change, so here we are.

Disney+ launched Tuesday, Nov. 12.

This story has been updated to include a Disney representative's statement.

