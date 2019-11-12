The first stop for Star Wars fans on Disney+'s launch day — for those that could get past the technical errors, anyway — was probably The Manadalorian's inaugural episode. But for those fans who decided to go all the way back to the beginning of the franchise and stream Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, there was a major surprise in store: The infamous shootout scene between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Greedo has been altered yet again, thus reviving the long-lived debate of who shot first.

In the original version of the scene, it was Han who got the last word in before the alien was blown to smithereens. The scene was famously changed for the 1997 special edition version of the film, wherein Han still got to taunt the green goon with words "Yes, I'll bet you have" before blasting him, but he was no longer the first person to fire. Meanwhile, the 2004 DVD version of the scene featured the two firing almost simultaneously. Disney+'s newly updated version of the scene is similar to what was seen in the 2004 version, but it also gives Greedo one final line of — wait for it — "Maclunkey."

A Disney representative said in a statement that the change was "made by George [Lucas] made prior to the Disney acquisition," per The Verge.

Well, they've done it again. #DisneyPlus appears to have altered the infamous Han and Greedo scene from #StarWars. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/6aGqwoOrzF — Garrett McDowell (@GarrettMcDowel1) November 12, 2019

Star Wars fans have been reacting to the change on social media with a mixture of contempt, confusion, and comedy.

I just watched the new Greedo scene from the first Star Wars. WHAT ON EARTH?!?! — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 12, 2019

wow can't believe what disney+ did the the han/greedo scene pic.twitter.com/8hpYENrgL9 — Brett White (@brettwhite) November 12, 2019

Fans: Han Shot First!

George Lucas: Greedo Shot First!

Disney+: #maclunkey — RogueStar (@Rosa2187) November 12, 2019

Disney+ debuting its own, unique Greedo scene is the funniest way this service could have launched. — Jennifer Unkle (@jbu3) November 12, 2019

The new version of Star Wars on Disney+ is yet another cut that alters that Han and Greedo scene and oh my god I swear they're trolling fans on purpose at this point. It's so good. — Frank Cifaldi no Nazo (@frankcifaldi) November 12, 2019

Writer Bryan Young even offered a translation of Greedo's last word.

Also, the word Maclunkey (or however you spell it) was used by Sebulba. My Huttese is a bit rusty, but, roughly translated, it means "This'll be the end of you" pic.twitter.com/wkktkZJXGW — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) November 12, 2019



At this point, it's become almost tradition that any time A New Hope becomes available in a new form, the scene has to undergo some sort of fan-frenzying change, so here we are.

Disney+ launched Tuesday, Nov. 12.

This story has been updated to include a Disney representative's statement.