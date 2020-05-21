In an unsurprising move, ABC has renewed black-ish for a seventh season. This means the Kenya Barris Cinematic Universe marches onward with its hit trinity; mixed-ish has also been renewed at ABC, and grown-ish was previously renewed at Freeform.

black-ish is one of 13 shows ABC renewed on Thursday, including The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Dancing With the Stars, The Goldbergs, and Stumptown.

black-ish originally premiered as a comedic look at the generational differences in an upwardly mobile black American family. But in the six years the show has been on the air, it has evolved into so much more. From featuring Black Lives Matters protests to open discussions of mental health, black-ish has become a cultural powerhouse.

Season 6 finds the Johnson family in a unique position: One kid has flown the nest (Yara Shahidi, who is off starring in grown-ish), one kid refuses to fly the coop (Marcus Scribner), the twins (Marsai Martin and Miles Brown) are now terrifying teens, and yup, there's a brand new baby in the house. It's a colossal time of change for Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross). We look forward to the inevitable spin-off told from the perspective of the baby called baby-ish.

mixed-ish, meanwhile, will return for a second season. The series, which stars Arica Himmel as a young Rainbow, is a prequel focused on Bow's childhood in the '80s. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter play her parents.

Seasons 1-6 of black-ish are available to watch on Hulu.