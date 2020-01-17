Freeform is staying in the Gen-Z business with new season pick-ups for Grown-ish and Good Trouble. The network announced the renewals during its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday.

For Grown-ish, Season 4 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends becoming upperclassmen and realizing that true adulthood is around the corner, with issues like student loans, work/life balance, and messy breakups. The news comes just a day after the Season 3 premiere, where Zoey had to figure out what that steamy kiss with Aaron (Trevor Jackson) means for her relationship with Luka (Luka Sabbat).

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Good Trouble is currently in the second half of its sophomore season, with Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) on the outs and not living together at The Coterie. Season 3 will continue to explore how these young women cope as young professionals in Los Angeles, with Mariana fighting for equal pay at her tech company and Callie figuring out her path as a lawyer until she can pass the bar exam.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8/7c and Good Trouble airs Wednesdays at 10/9c, both on Freeform.